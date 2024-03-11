Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,693 Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 89.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Blue Bird by 325.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Blue Bird by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter.

In other Blue Bird news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 4,042,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $133,003,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $388,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,750.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 4,042,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $133,003,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,842,597 shares of company stock valued at $204,733,423 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $32.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.72. Blue Bird Co. has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $317.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 223.85% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Blue Bird in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

