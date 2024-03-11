Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,077,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,552,000 after purchasing an additional 149,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after purchasing an additional 182,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,337,000 after buying an additional 19,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,211,000 after buying an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $56.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $57.97. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $339.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.38 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.23%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

