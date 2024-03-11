Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 74.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLE opened at $130.85 on Monday. Allegion plc has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $136.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

In other news, CEO John H. Stone bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,803,477.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $716,140.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John H. Stone purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at $13,803,477.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

