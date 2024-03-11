Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Greif alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the first quarter worth about $1,648,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Greif by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greif by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greif by 16.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Greif by 52.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares in the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif Stock Performance

GEF opened at $64.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.32 and a 200 day moving average of $65.63. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.07. Greif had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Greif’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GEF

Insider Transactions at Greif

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.59 per share, with a total value of $47,313.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 112,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,689.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Treasurer Anthony John Krabill bought 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.12 per share, for a total transaction of $47,024.40. Following the acquisition, the treasurer now owns 1,651 shares in the company, valued at $104,211.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.59 per share, for a total transaction of $47,313.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,689.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,945 shares of company stock valued at $834,937 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

(Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.