Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 10,510 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 124.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,136,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 363.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 175,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 137,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $1,263,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,706,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,215,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $238,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $1,263,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,706,010 shares in the company, valued at $167,215,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,950,144 in the last 90 days. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $40.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.40. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $46.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

