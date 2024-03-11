Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 2,781 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DIN stock opened at $50.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average of $48.18. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $72.45. The firm has a market cap of $768.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.68.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.28. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%. The company had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

