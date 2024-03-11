Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 538 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vericel alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Vericel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vericel by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Vericel by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VCEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Vericel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $45.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -502.22 and a beta of 1.69. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.45.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.28 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $83,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $83,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,300 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $101,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,397. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.