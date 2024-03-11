Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,757 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 12.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 189,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ETRN opened at $11.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.97. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

