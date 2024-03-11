Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,640 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,965,000 after purchasing an additional 652,310 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,744,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,725,000 after purchasing an additional 245,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,460,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,061,000 after buying an additional 639,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,873,000 after buying an additional 232,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.66.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

