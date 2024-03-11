Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $470.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $476.30. The stock has a market cap of $376.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

