Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $403,000 Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 61.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 34.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,755 shares of company stock worth $10,417,732 in the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $120.68 on Monday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.91.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

