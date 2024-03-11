Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $408,000 Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 322.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on FITB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $36.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $36.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.85.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

