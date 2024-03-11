Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Steelcase by 156.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,931,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Steelcase by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,705,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Steelcase by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,350,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,386,000 after buying an additional 1,042,474 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Steelcase by 82.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after buying an additional 799,202 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of SCS stock opened at $12.96 on Monday. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $777.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.35 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $52,554.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,062.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,062.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,178,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,917,120.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,502. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steelcase Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

