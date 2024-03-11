Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $462,000 Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter worth $1,202,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in LCI Industries by 9.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $115.50 on Monday. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $100.25 and a 12 month high of $137.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.49.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $837.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LCII. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LCI Industries

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.