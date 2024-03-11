Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 36.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 18.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PATK shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.29.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $112.12 on Monday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.57 and a twelve month high of $123.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.73.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $781.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 33.79%.

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,013 shares in the company, valued at $25,663,183. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,013 shares in the company, valued at $25,663,183. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $887,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,981,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,873 shares of company stock worth $11,074,837. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

