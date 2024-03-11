Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 88.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,054 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 818.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BGS opened at $11.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $879.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $578.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on B&G Foods

B&G Foods Profile

(Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.