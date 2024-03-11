Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 14,499 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 102,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of AEO opened at $22.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,243,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,875.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 24,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $488,089.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,674,750.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,243,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,875.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,937. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Featured Articles

