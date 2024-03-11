Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 55.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 45,700 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 80.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 86.9% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $13.39.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $410.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRK. StockNews.com raised shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

