Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Oxford Industries by 62.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Oxford Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Oxford Industries by 14.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

OXM stock opened at $105.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $82.33 and a one year high of $120.07.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

