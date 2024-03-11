Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Quanterix by 35.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Quanterix by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Quanterix by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Quanterix by 184.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 3.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QTRX opened at $26.54 on Monday. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $31.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,500 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $36,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at $371,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on Quanterix from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

