Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,532 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TER opened at $106.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.04. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $119.20.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,500.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

