Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 362 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In related news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $227,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at $325,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Trading Up 2.3 %

SLG opened at $51.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.44.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.00%.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

