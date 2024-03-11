Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 39,552 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 121.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in GoodRx by 2,602.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $7.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -369.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.44. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GDRX. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered GoodRx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GoodRx

GoodRx Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.