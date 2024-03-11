Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,384 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in National Beverage by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in National Beverage by 38.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 23.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $49.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.47. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $55.12.

About National Beverage

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $300.07 million for the quarter. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 38.23%.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

