Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 27.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 15,832 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 993,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,716,000 after acquiring an additional 47,927 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Teradata by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 594,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,770,000 after purchasing an additional 329,808 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Teradata by 35.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,529,000 after buying an additional 119,221 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $987,151.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,744.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,505 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDC opened at $38.06 on Monday. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $36.67 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.84 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.30.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

