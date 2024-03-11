Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 43.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,529 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ST. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 235.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $35.37 on Monday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $51.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -959.81%.

Several analysts have commented on ST shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

