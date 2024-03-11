Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $719.20 on Monday. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $545.00 and a twelve month high of $749.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $710.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $645.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

