Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 12,858 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,858 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

NYSE:FNV opened at $115.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.33, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.70. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $161.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.54 and a 200 day moving average of $120.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -55.97%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

