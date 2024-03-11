Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $691,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 21.6% in the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,765,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,598,000 after purchasing an additional 313,460 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.47.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $69.65 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $70.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day moving average of $58.11. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

