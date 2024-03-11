Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 17,339 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,339 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 81.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 26.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $34.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.85. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.96.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 21.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $765,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,788.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $765,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,400 shares of company stock valued at $934,068 over the last three months. 53.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

