Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 2,626 Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vital Energy by 18.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vital Energy by 31.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in Vital Energy by 17.1% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

VTLE opened at $50.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 3.24. Vital Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $62.87.

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.11. Vital Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $444.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VTLE shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

