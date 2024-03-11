Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 948 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,911.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,337. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 46,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $2,714,210.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,577,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,896,698.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,580 shares of company stock valued at $19,003,998 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $58.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.87. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 6.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.09.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

