Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 82.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,859 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,061,000 after purchasing an additional 102,091 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,360,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,479,000 after purchasing an additional 90,438 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $325,230,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 21.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,316,000 after purchasing an additional 195,690 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $130.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.62 and a 200-day moving average of $113.52. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $231.42.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

