Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 732,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Graco were worth $53,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Graco alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 10.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,608,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,606,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Graco by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,619,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,330,000 after acquiring an additional 878,009 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Graco by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,018 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Graco by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,730,000 after buying an additional 190,196 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Price Performance

GGG stock opened at $92.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.17 and a 12 month high of $93.74.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.86 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 24.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GGG

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $253,283.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,917.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $253,283.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,917.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,138 shares of company stock worth $4,418,008 over the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.