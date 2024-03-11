Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,003 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $42,279,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth $22,744,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after buying an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 183.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,616,000 after buying an additional 286,206 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,690,000 after buying an additional 266,428 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $464,757.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,996.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $828,068.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $464,757.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,225 shares of company stock worth $1,634,014 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.39.

HWC opened at $44.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.32. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.51 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

