Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 62.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,470 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,684,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,823,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,626,000 after buying an additional 632,925 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,253,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,577,000 after buying an additional 545,985 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,984,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,555,000 after buying an additional 473,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,955,000 after buying an additional 410,648 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $38.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.1725 dividend. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Harley-Davidson

About Harley-Davidson

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.