Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,544 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Hayward were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,660,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,093 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 46.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 98,654 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the third quarter valued at $35,298,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 229,926 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Hayward by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter.

Hayward Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE HAYW opened at $14.30 on Monday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $16.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.13%. Hayward’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAYW shares. TheStreet raised Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

