Head-To-Head Review: Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) & GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) and GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and GSI Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monolithic Power Systems $1.82 billion 19.57 $427.37 million $8.76 83.59 GSI Technology $29.69 million 3.77 -$15.98 million ($0.79) -5.61

Monolithic Power Systems has higher revenue and earnings than GSI Technology. GSI Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monolithic Power Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monolithic Power Systems 0 1 8 0 2.89 GSI Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Monolithic Power Systems and GSI Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus target price of $668.30, indicating a potential downside of 8.73%. Given Monolithic Power Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Monolithic Power Systems is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and GSI Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monolithic Power Systems 23.47% 22.66% 18.72% GSI Technology -89.70% -42.68% -36.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.5% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of GSI Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of GSI Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSI Technology has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats GSI Technology on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment. It also offers lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination products. The company sells its products through third-party distributors and value-added resellers, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and other end customers in China, Taiwan, Europe, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

About GSI Technology

(Get Free Report)

GSI Technology, Inc. designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets. The company also provides static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; Low Latency DRAMs, a solution for advanced data networking applications; Asynchronous, a main memory for small cache-less embedded processors for industrial electronics, measurement systems and cost-sensitive networking equipment, and other applications; and specialty SRAMs. In addition, it offers radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for military/defense and aerospace applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. The company's products are used as components in its original equipment manufacturer customers' products, including routers, switches, and other networking and telecommunications products; military and aerospace applications, such as radar and guidance systems and satellites; test and measurement applications consisting of high-speed testers; automotive applications comprising smart cruise control; medical applications, including ultrasound and CAT scan equipment; and audio/video processing. It markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. GSI Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.