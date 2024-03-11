HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $81.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 238.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.53. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $84.13.

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $181,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,643 shares of company stock worth $3,449,705. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 3.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in HealthEquity by 36.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

