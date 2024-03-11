HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 568.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in HealthStream by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HSTM opened at $26.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $802.04 million, a PE ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.12.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.83 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 5.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This is a positive change from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthStream

In other news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $184,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,013.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HealthStream news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $184,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at $387,013.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $408,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,806.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Featured Stories

