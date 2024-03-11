Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) SVP Sells $153,480.24 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES opened at $144.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.49. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $113.82 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Hess

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 953.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after buying an additional 52,444 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,967,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hess

Hess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.