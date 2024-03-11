Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $1,780,562.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,921.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $44.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.30.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

