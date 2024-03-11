Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Hongkong Land Trading Down 0.9 %

HNGKY stock opened at $16.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67. Hongkong Land has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $22.72.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

