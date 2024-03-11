Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Hongkong Land Trading Down 0.9 %
HNGKY stock opened at $16.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67. Hongkong Land has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $22.72.
About Hongkong Land
