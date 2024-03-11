Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in FB Financial by 570.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in FB Financial by 413.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $36.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.14.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.58 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.20 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,881,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,686,326.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.20 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,881,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,686,326.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.91 per share, with a total value of $107,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,884,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,874,640.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $327,410 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

