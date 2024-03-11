Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hagerty by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,025,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,808,000 after purchasing an additional 224,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hagerty by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,987,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,869,000 after acquiring an additional 628,530 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hagerty by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 937,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hagerty by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 106,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hagerty by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,739 shares during the last quarter. 20.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hagerty in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Hagerty stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -449.00 and a beta of 0.76. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

