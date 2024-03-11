Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 4,204 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Selective Insurance Group news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $278,040.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,904.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $104.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $108.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.27.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 14.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIGI. Oppenheimer began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

