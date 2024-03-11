Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $208,000 Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POWL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 7.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 55.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $150.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.87 and a 12 month high of $197.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.51.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.04 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.10%. Powell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Insider Activity at Powell Industries

In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $871,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,688,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,462,950.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Powell Industries news, Director Christopher E. Cragg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $1,396,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $871,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,688,628 shares in the company, valued at $294,462,950.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,627 shares of company stock valued at $6,560,508. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

