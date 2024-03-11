Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $494.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $356.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $339.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.74. Humana has a 1 year low of $334.54 and a 1 year high of $541.21. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Humana will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

