Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,517 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 611.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.55.

Huntsman Stock Down 0.1 %

HUN opened at $26.58 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.72.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Huntsman had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.68%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Articles

