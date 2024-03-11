Huobi BTC (HBTC) Trading 15.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $201.28 million and $18,245.21 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC token can currently be bought for about $22,440.18 or 0.31289561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC launched on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 8,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

